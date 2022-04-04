-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 115,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.00. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

