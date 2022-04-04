-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. CVR Energy reported earnings of ($1.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 601,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

