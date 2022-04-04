-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.19 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

