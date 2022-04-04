-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.34). Vera Bradley reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.