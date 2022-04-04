$0.37 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $18.64. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

