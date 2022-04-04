-$0.42 EPS Expected for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.47). SI-BONE reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 173,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,705. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $723.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

