$0.45 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.