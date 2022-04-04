$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. 180,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.