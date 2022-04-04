$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 251,255 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $38.92. 654,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

