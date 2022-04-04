$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after purchasing an additional 262,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.35. The company had a trading volume of 255,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,323. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $157.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

