$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $885.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $105.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

