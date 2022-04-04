$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.76. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 215,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,130. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

