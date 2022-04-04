1,300 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $83.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

