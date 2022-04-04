17,067 Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGFV opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $363.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

