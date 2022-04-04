1,785 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $80.48. 2,548,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

