17,940 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

