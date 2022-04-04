1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,173 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

