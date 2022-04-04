1,997 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.
SKYY opened at $91.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
