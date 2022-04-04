1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

