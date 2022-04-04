$2.18 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) will announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.08. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.57. 798,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

