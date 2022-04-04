21,987 Shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

