2,206 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

JKHY traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.73. 68 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $200.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

