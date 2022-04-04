$23.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) will announce $23.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $24.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $98.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $98.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.71 billion to $101.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $204.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 50,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

