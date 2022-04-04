$250.68 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to announce $250.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.29 million. PRA Group reported sales of $289.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $977.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 292,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.