$297.75 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $297.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.50 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $236.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. 589,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

