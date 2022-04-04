316,539 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 316,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,908,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.
Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
