3,737 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

