3,878 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 81,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $160.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

