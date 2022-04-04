4,038 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $100.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

