4,735 Shares in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.79. 464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,298. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.