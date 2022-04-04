54,250 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

