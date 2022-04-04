$60.66 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.28 million. Porch Group reported sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $320.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCH opened at $6.74 on Monday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

