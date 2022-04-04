60,005 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 12.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

