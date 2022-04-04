$73.57 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $73.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $301.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $320.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 98,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Premier Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Premier Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

