$730.19 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will report $730.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $775.76 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. 308,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,813. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

