76,650 Shares in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,906,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,710,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,049,000.

NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $6.09 on Monday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health ( NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH Get Rating ) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLTH. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

