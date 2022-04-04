78,500 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.