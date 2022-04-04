$9.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will report $9.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.24 million and the highest is $9.83 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

