9,297 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.48 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

