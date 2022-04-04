ABB (NYSE:ABB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

