Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abrdn currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.49. Abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($26,961.65). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($104,270.37). Insiders have bought a total of 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792 over the last quarter.

Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.