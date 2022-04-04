Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 535,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

