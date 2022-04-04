Acas LLC Sells 134 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

