Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

