Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:ACU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
