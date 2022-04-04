Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.29. 12,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,606. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

