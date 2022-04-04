Addison Advisors LLC Buys 909 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 3,459,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,500. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.