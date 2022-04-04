Addison Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $339,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $686,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

GS stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,633. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.55 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

