Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 115 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.50. 688,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,030. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.85 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

