Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.87. 3,280,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

